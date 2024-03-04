A prosecutor to continue to clean up Clinton County

Dear Editor and Citizens of Clinton County,

We are asking for your vote for Kaitlin Lea Wilkin for the next Clinton County Prosecutor. Katie is currently the chief deputy assistant prosecutor for Clinton County. Katie has worked in the prosecutor’s office for seven years and earned this position through her hard work, dedication,determination and service to this county.

I understand Katie does her research, and is methodical, competent and confident in the courtroom. It was easy to see the glint in Katie’s eyes when she was about to deliver a rebuttal.

My daughter on Jan. 20 asked me if there was a prosecutor’s race in Clinton County? I said yes and she asked me who I was voting for. I said Katie Wilkin, the relief on my daughter’s face was priceless. My daughter and Katie have mutual friends through 4-H.

We need Katie as our prosecutor to continue to clean up Clinton County.

Neil and Diane Rhonemus

Lynchburg, Ohio