Siebert qualified to be 12 District Court of Appeals Judge

Dear Editor and Citizens,

We are asking for your vote for Melena Siebert for the 12th District Court of Appeals Judge. Melena is a constitutional and election law skilled litigator. Melena received her law degree after going back to law school when she was 46. She was already a successful marketer with her marketing degree.

Having studied the law and the constitution in the last six years makes her more qualified to do the research and write briefs on the constitution. It is interesting to note that Melena always dressed up on test days knowing that in dressing for success you are more likely to be successful.

I was privileged to spend time with Melena this summer in Clinton County as she answered questions on Issue 1. Melena agreed to be on the panel we had for the forum the public was invited to for Issue 1 questions. Those of you who were privileged to have Melena answer your question know first hand how knowledgeable and articulate she is. We believe Melena Siebert is the candidate to be a judge with the 12th District Court of Appeals.

Neil and Diane Rhonemus

Lynchburg, Ohio