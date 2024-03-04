Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Lenten Luncheons to be held

The 2024 Lenten Luncheons will be held from Feb. 14 to March 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilmington United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall. The requested donation amount is $8. For carry-out or to check on availability of delivery, call 937-382-1465 and ask for the kitchen.

Booklovers to hold meeting

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7. The book the group will be discussing is “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Soup & chili luncheon to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup & chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter will be held on Friday, March 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch includes homemade soups, chili, dessert and drink. The cost is any donation. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.

Sabina SRWW Joint Fire District to host blood drive

Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” when you donate at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, March 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Register to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

Republican Women to host chili cook-off

The Clinton County Republican Women will be hosting their annual chili cook-off fundraiser on Monday, March 11 from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Wilmington Municipal Building Community Room. Proceeds will be used for the Lois Allen Scholarship awards for Clinton County high school students.

CMH Regional Health System blood drive to be held

Get the new Solvita umbrella and a chance to win tickets to “The Lion King” when you donate at the CMH Regional Health System monthly Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, March 13 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. The Solvita slogan is “From one to many” because we are all connected in the great circle of life. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita March 4-16 is automatically entered in one of two weekly drawings to win two tickets to the May 9 Schuster Center performance of Disney’s “The Lion King.” Register to donate with Solvita March 4-April 27 to receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella.

NWS to conduct storm spotter course

The National Weather Service will be conducting a Storm Spotter Course in Wilmington on Wednesday, March 20, from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. The course is open to the public and there are no prerequisite trainings required to attend. Seating is limited, so those wishing to attend need to register via the Clinton County EMA website at https://www.cc-ema.org/event-details/storm-spotter-training-2024. Location of the training is at the Clinton County Administrative Campus, 1850 Davids Drive, Wilmington. For more information about this release, please contact Thomas Breckel at (937) 382- 6673.