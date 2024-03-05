Outstanding Women of Clinton County: Cherie Dixon

Cherie Dixon

This is the second of seven profiles of the honorees of the 25th-annual Outstanding Women of Clinton County Class of 2024. More information on the event, including how to obtain tickets, appears at the end of each profile.

Cherie Dixon began her career in education as a teacher in the Wilmington City School District where she quickly earned a reputation as an outstanding educator. She later moved on to teach at Wilmington Middle School, where she continued to inspire and motivate her students to excel academically and personally. Her commitment to education and youth development has been recognized with numerous awards and accolades, including the DAR Ohio History Teacher of the Year in 2014, the Williams Excellence in Teaching Award in 2011, and the Martha Holden Jennings Scholar in 2005. Dixon even worked as a Digital Education Resource Consultant with McGraw Hill from 2018 to 2020 as a result of her role in education.

Throughout her career, Dixon has been a strong advocate for youth development. She has been actively involved with the local 4-H program for over 20 years, serving as the leader of the Fun Bunch 4-H Club and the Clinton County 4-H Junior Fair Board Advisor. Her leadership and guidance in this role have helped the youth of Clinton County to develop important life skills, and become responsible and engaged members of the community. She is also a current board member for 4-H Camp Graham, where she works with eight counties to manage, schedule, and maintain the camp in Clarksville, Ohio.

In addition to her work with the 4-H program, Dixon has been involved in various other youth-focused initiatives. She has served as a substitute teacher and has led after-school mini-clubs at Wilmington Middle School to promote nutrition and cooking skills among students. Her dedication to education has been a driving force in her career, and her impact on the lives of young people in Clinton County is immeasurable.

Dixon’s commitment to community service extends beyond her work with youth, too. She has volunteered with the Blanchester Food Pantry and has been actively involved in local church activities, serving as a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church and participating in various church programs and initiatives. Dixon has been deeply involved with Operation Cherry Bend, as board secretary for the non-profit group that connects civilians and veterans in hopes of raising awareness of veteran struggles after combat. She also served on the Outstanding Women of Clinton County committee from 2018-2022, providing assistance with the planning of the annual banquet and recognitions.

Dixon’s contributions to the Clinton County community are significant and far-reaching. Her dedication to youth development and education has made a lasting impact on the lives of countless young people, and her commitment to community service has helped improve the lives of many. Dixon is a true example of an Outstanding Woman of Clinton County – embodying the values of compassion, leadership, and dedication to service throughout her community.

Each honoree will be individually profiled in the pages of the News Journal in the days leading up to the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County luncheon ceremony, set for Saturday, April 6 at the Roberts Centre near Wilmington. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. with the luncheon starting promptly at 12:30 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be Sigrid Solomon, vice president, chief student affairs office and dean of students at Wilmington College.

Tickets for the 2024 Outstanding Women of Clinton County are $35 (cash or check payable to Clinton County Foundation). Reservations can be made at the Wilmington News Journal, 1547 Rombach Avenue, Wilmington. Credit card payments are $36, and can be made online at https://ccf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1466. If your business would like to support the banquet, reach out to [email protected].

Ticket reservations are available March 1 to March 25.