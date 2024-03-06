Clinton Co. Health District releases food inspections

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Harvest House Catering, 1992 N Nelson Ave, Wilmington

No violations upon inspection. Inspector discussed turning up the water heater to 120 degree Fahrenheit and cooling parameters. All temperatures were within ODH limits and all food datemarked.

Wilmington College Dining Hall, Pyle Center Box 1272, Wilmington

(3.4) Violations have been corrected. The hand sink at the pizza station was 93 degrees Fahrenheit, and the hand sink at the fusion station was 70 degrees Fahrenheit. All hand sinks must have water that reaches 110 degrees Fahrenheit (second notice). The back wall of the dry storage is stained in the back left corner, and the paint is discolored and chipping (second notice). The floor in the mop sink/closet has been removed (New floors are being installed), but employees still need to use the mop sink (second notice). All floors, walls, and ceilings must be smooth, easily cleanable, and kept in good repair.

Strebers Market LLC, 299 South St., New Vienna

A complaint was received regarding the sale of outdated ice cream bars that had been thawed and refrozen. There is no evidence of the freezer not working. All previous violations have been corrected.

Kroger, 1230 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

A reinspection of Snowfox sushi. A new employee is in the sushi department. All foods were cold at 39 degrees Fahrenheit or below (crab, salad, tuna). Sushi rice was at 79-115 degrees Fahrenheit with a pH of 3.97. When the inspector asked the employee to check the pH, she grabbed a cupful from the side and mixed it with distilled water. The pH of the rice and water together was 3.97, which does not follow proper procedure. Snowfox provided the health department with guidelines for checking pH along with their HACCP plan. Nothing in the reach-in cooler has been dated. An employee stated that the product was prepared yesterday. Additionally, there are brown paper towels in all containers of products: cucumber, carrots, tuna, imitation crab, and on top of crab salad. The paper towels need to be removed from the products.

Rooster’s Wilmington, 1045 Eastside Dr., Wilmington

All previous violations have been corrected. Information on the ‘butter’ sauces was provided at the time of inspection. The information provided on the four sauces was from Superior Laboratories INC., dated 12/29/22. The sauces are held in warmers at 85 degrees Fahrenheit to 87 degrees Fahrenheit. The inspector will need to check to see if additional information is required. The product comes in shelf-stable packaging but lists butter as the first ingredient and ‘contains milk’ on the outside of the box.

Sabina IGA, 444 E. Washington St., Sabina

A complaint was received regarding the cooler holding hot dogs, sausage, and hamburger not maintaining proper temperatures. As a result, food is pulled each night and placed in the meat cooler to pass inspection. There is a broken oil pump at the air fryer. The owner lives upstairs and showers in the mop sink. An employee was defrosting the meat cooler (containing hot dogs and sausage). There is water dripping in large amounts on the floor of the walk-in cooler and meat walk-in cooler. All equipment must be maintained in good working order. All coolers are properly temperatured at 37-40 degrees Fahrenheit. In the deli, an employee was breading chicken and changing before cooking potatoes. Only one deep fryer is being used due to a possible oil leak. No one is staying or living here. Shampoo bottles were found by the mop sink. Remove the shampoo immediately. No one is allowed to use the mop sink for anything besides filling and emptying mop buckets.

R + L Transfer, 600 Gillam Rd., Wilmington

All previous violations have been corrected.

R + L Cafe, 600 Gillam Rd, Wilmington

All previous violations have been corrected. New two door Berg cooler installed to hold product. Beverage air cooler now available to hold sandwiches (made to order) instead of using break room cooler.

Spillway Lodge, 623 Old State Rd., Clarksville

Everything looks good. The cooler outside of the back door has a thermometer reading of 60 degrees Fahrenheit. Upon checking, sour cream was found at 40 degrees Fahrenheit. The thermometer was replaced; just keep checking the unit to ensure the temperature stays at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below.

Ole Town Tavern, 26 N. South St., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Yamato Steakhouse, 1362 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

Throughout the facility (coolers, freezers, dry storage, walk-in coolers, beverage area), employee foods and items are mixed in with food for patrons. Foods need to be separated and labeled. Employee items and food must be labeled for employees only. In the sushi area, a knife used to cut salmon was wiped with a towel on the counter and ready for use again. The knife must be properly cleaned between uses (in the three-compartment sink) and/or have plenty of knives available so that knives can be washed in between uses to avoid possible cross-contamination. A large pan of white rice by the grill was at 60 degrees Fahrenheit. All foods must be kept cold at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or below or kept hot at 135 degrees Fahrenheit or above. In the prep cooler in the kitchen, a deep-fried pan of chicken and lobster rangoons were not dated. Yum yum sauce in small containers is not dated. All foods in the facility must be dated for use within seven days. All food in containers needs dates. For sushi rice or acidified rice, there was no pH being taken. All sushi rice needs to have pH taken and recorded. Rice must be discarded every four hours. Please follow the HACCP plan that was submitted. Lettuce soaking in water in a container on the drying rack at the three-compartment sink. There were dishes drying in the vegetable prep sink. All dishes need to dry on the drying rack on the three-compartment sink. Vegetables need to be cleaned in the vegetable prep sink. There were towels on the counter in the sushi area and in the kitchen. All towels must be used for wiping counters and stored in sanitizer solution when not in use. The prep cooler in the sushi area was removed and two small household refrigerators are being used instead. All equipment must be of commercial grade for food service. Vent hoods were dirty and need to be cleaned. All non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean. There were some broken floor tiles in the kitchen. All floors, walls, and ceilings must be smooth and easily cleanable. The inspector used a translator on the phone to help explain violations.

Mediterranean Restaurant, 53 E. Main St., Wilmington

In the walk-in cooler, frozen foods on trays (one with holes in the tray) are stored above prepared foods. Frozen foods need to be stored under prepared foods to avoid any possible contamination from defrosting liquid (water) outside of dishes on the shelf by the warming unit, hand splash, and debris from food on them. All non-food contact surfaces must be maintained clean. Employees were wearing hair restraints, including beard nets. Test strips were also available for sanitizer.

Murphy Theatre, 50 W. Main St., Wilmington

Everything looks good.

Pizza Hut, 486 Main St., Wilmington

Front dining area remodeled. Ready to reopen. Transition piece missing from old flooring to new flooring. Transition piece needs to be added. The hand sink in kitchen water only reached 70 degree Fahrenheit after running for several minutes. The water must reach 110 degree Fahrenheit to provide adequate hot water for hand washing. Dust build up on inside of hood unit nozzles. All non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean.

Brausch’s, 1030 S South St., Wilmington

Inspector found one unlabeled chemical spray bottle. Label to prevent misuse. The consumer advisory is at the bottom of the menu, but items offered are not disclosed with asterisk. Mark items (steak, burgers -if offered) that consumer may obtain undercooked with asterisks to correct. Cracked floor tiles in walk-in cooler; drain cover needed on drain near mop sink, store maintenance items like scrubbers away from food contact surfaces to prevent contamination. PIC moved.

#1 China Buffet, 1587 Rombach Ave., Wilmington

The inspector found the hot holding temperature of pepper steak at the bar to be between 120-180 degrees Fahrenheit. The Person In Charge (PIC) reheated it to 165 degrees Fahrenheit and placed it on the bar, removing the second pan to prevent the holding temperature from reaching below 135 degrees Fahrenheit. When re-tempered, the item was at 255 degrees Fahrenheit. Cooked shrimp was found at 50 degrees Fahrenheit on the bar, sitting on ice. The PIC iced it and the temperature dropped to 39 degrees Fahrenheit. For proper cold holding, it should be at 41 degrees Fahrenheit or lower (the item was placed on the bar one hour before temperature check). Several items were found not properly date marked (made Monday) and not dated. Crab salad and battered cooled chicken were found inside. The reach-in nearest to the sushi area was past its disposition. It must be used, consumed, sold, or discarded by the seventh day. The dish machine was found not dispensing chlorine at 50-100 ppm during the inspection. The PIC will call the company to repair/adjust the machine, stating they are coming today. There was a space between the back door and threshold at the exit. A door sweep should be placed to prevent potential entry of pests. Wiping cloths were not stored in sanitizer buckets initially, and the sanitizer buckets did not have the proper concentration of sanitizer. The PIC added bleach to 100 ppm to control bacterial growth. A broken lid and melted plastic Lexan were found, which the PIC discarded. There was a leak or drainage issue near the dish machine, causing water to be on the floor. Ensure good drainage and no leaks at the machine. Aprons were found hanging on the shelf with the clean dishes. Used wet aprons should be placed for washing and stored away from clean dishes. For the calibration of the pH meter, use water with the mix for calibration packets. The facility uses a dry mix that states de-ionized water must be used. The inspector will return on 3/12 for reinspection.