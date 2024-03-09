BREAKING: WHS junior Fisher state runnerup by single pin

COLUMBUS — In the 18th OHSAA Division I Girls Bowling Championship, Kylie Fisher finished as the state runnerup, one pin off champion Kaitlynn Greenaway of Youngstown Boardman.

Fisher had a 652 series with games of 215, 193 and 244. Third place finisher Jada Baker of Ashland had a 651 series. Tournament officials could not recall a single pin separating each of the top three spots.

Wilmington finished seventh overall in the team portion of the competition. They advance to match play and will face Beavercreek.

The Hurricane were the most consistent team in the first three games of the tournament. While the team score of 2,583 was fifth best, it was three pins away from being outright third. Nordonia and Green tied for third at 2,585.

Wilmington had games of 869, 858, 856, so just 13 pins variance in the trio.

But the 421 baker set was the lowest of the tournament among the 16 teams.

Wilmington went from fifth after team games to seventh after the bakers. WHS had a 3,004 team total. They were 13 pins behind sixth place Gahanna Lincoln.