Thompson earns OAC honor but WC win streak ends

Wilmington College men’s lacrosse freshman goalkeeper Peyton Thompson was honored for the first time in his career with the Ohio Athletic Conference player of the week award.

He is the first Quakers goalie to be recognized since Jake Ladendorf April 16, 2018. Thompson is the first Quaker, offensive or defensive, to be honored since Zac Chucta March 2, 2020.

Thompson made five saves in Wilmington’s 15-4 win over Warren Wilson College Saturday in North Carolina. With the aid of the Quakers defense, Thompson has allowed less than 10 goals in five of their last six contests.

He is the lone goalkeeper to have played so far this season for Wilmington. He leads the conference with 80 saves and is third with an 8.75 goals against average over the Quakers eight games.

On the field, WC lost to Brevard College Monday. The Quakers, 4-4 on the year, will open OAC play 1 p.m. March 23 against Heidelberg at Townsend Field on the WC campus.

The Quakers offense stalled scoring just three goals after three games of 14-plus goals scored. Austin Young, Nick Roca and Cody Everly each scored for the Quakers.

Wilmington won the battle for ground balls 34-33 and had 26 turnovers. Brevard had 24 turnovers.

In the win Saturday over Warren Wilson, the Quaker offense was red hot for the third game in a row as they have now scored 45 goals in their three-game winning streak.

Everly tallied five goals and two assists continuing his excellent offensive transformation from goalkeeper to attacker. Roca scored five goals and put a team high 10 shots on goal.

WC outshot Warren Wilson 57-19 and forced 27 turnovers.