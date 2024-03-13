Homelessness to be discussed at Clinton County Reads program

Mark Mussman, education director for the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, will speak on “Housing is Healthcare” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at the Blanchester Public Library.

The program ties in with the 2024 Clinton County Reads book, Tracy Kidder’s bestselling “Rough Sleepers,” about Dr. Jim O’Connell’s decades-long work with Boston’s homeless population.

A graduate of Miami University’s Western College Program and the University of Cincinnati, Mussman educates the public about homelessness and poverty, in order to combat harmful myths and stereotypes about disadvantaged people.

Prior to joining the GCHC, he served as an AmeriCorps volunteer and in 2015 founded the Creative App Project (CAP513) to create the first mobile app for the Safe and Supported Initiative, a partnership among a number advocacy organizations, including the Human Rights Project.

All Clinton County Reads events are open to the public.

Copies of “Rough Sleepers” are available at all public libraries in the county and through Books ’n’ More at booksnmore.indielite.com, which sponsor and coordinate the annual countywide reading program.