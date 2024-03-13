Local public meetings

The following are upcoming public meetings in Clinton County:

Board of Elections to hold special meeting

The Clinton County Board of Elections will hold a special meeting on Thursday, March 14 at 8:30 a.m. for the purpose of conducting a public test of ballots and equipment, a reorganization meeting of the Board of Directors, and any other business that comes before the board. The meeting will be held at the following location: Clinton County Board of Elections Office, 111 S. Nelson Ave, Suite 4, Wilmington.

Park Board to hold meeting

The Wilmington Park Board will hold a meeting on Monday, March 18 at 4 p.m. at the park office.

WCS Board of Education to hold meeting

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 18 at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held in the cafeteria at Wilmington Middle School, located at 275 Thorne Avenue, Wilmington. All meetings are open to the public. If you wish to address the board at the meeting on a non-agenda item, you must notify the treasurer, Kim DeWeese, at 283-7493 no later than 4 p.m. on the Thursday prior to the meeting. If you wish to address the board on agenda items, please notify the treasurer any time prior to the meeting.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on April 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on Tuesday, May 28 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to meet

The Clinton County Board of Health will be meeting for the regular meeting on June 24 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.