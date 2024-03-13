Shining a light on community’s greatest assets

WILMINGTON — Senior Spotlight is a project exploring connections between two generations: youth and senior citizens. The exhibit, which features portraits and stories of the lives of local senior citizens, will be on display in the windows of the Murphy Theatre beginning the week of March 18. A public reception will take place the afternoon of Wednesday, March 20.

The project is a collaboration between the Wilmington High School Interact Club, Wilmington High School Media Center, and various community members and resources, according to a news release. This project is inspired by the work of Jamie Horter of Nebraska. Steven Reed, the WHS media specialist, has been an integral part of the project by assisting students with editing, coordination, and printing of the photos and narratives for display.

“Without his assistance, this project would not be possible,” the release states.

The project has taken place through Wilmington High School’s Interact Club. Student McKinley Maia said that she learned from her senior that “the heart of a person speaks more than their greatest accomplishment or biggest failure.” Reagan Henry learned that “it’s better to enjoy the moment and not rush to the future — because the next moment is not guaranteed.”

Other students involved in the project are Skyla Edwards, Sara Weller, and Colin Wood.

Five students from the group have spent time with senior citizens, interviewing them about their lives. They’ve created photographic portraits of the senior citizens and turned their interviews into engaging narratives that will be displayed at a large scale in the windows of the Murphy Theatre.

“We have the opportunity to bring together two different groups of citizens who often feel overlooked and underutilized,” says Dillon Oney, Interact Club advisor and teacher at Wilmington High School, “We believe this project shines a light on the high school students and senior citizens and gives them a chance to engage with and add to the history and fabric of our community.”

Prints from Wilmington’s Senior Spotlight can be viewed in the windows of the Murphy Theatre. A free public reception featuring those involved in the project will take place at the theatre on Wednesday, March 20 from 4-5:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.