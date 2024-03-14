24 SPRING PREVIEW: Wilmington HS lacrosse

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team, from left to right, front row, Michael Streety, Jon Custis, Tank Smith, Christian English, Isaac Wheeler; second row, Hunter Wisecup, Jayce Adkins, Gregory Niederbaumer, Darius Stewart; third row, Isaac Newberry, Patrick Tucker, Donavon Perdue, Logan Fugate, Cooper Short; back row, Tyler Curry, Austin Brooks, Eli Payne, Sam Burt, Aidan Ewing. Team members not present for the photo were Malachi Cumberland, Noah Estep, Eli Hibbs, Jelani Hunter, Justin Scarberry, Colin Wood.

Only three starting players return to the Wilmington High School lacrosse team this season.

There are 13 other players who earned letters but came off the bench in 2023.

Coach Adam Shultz enters his 11th season at the helm of the Hurricane squad. WHS was 10-6 last season. Shultz is assisted by Austin Gray and Cory Hogsett.

The top returning players are Austin Brooks, Jon Custis, Jelani Hunter, Tank Smith, Patrick Tucker, Jayce Adkins, Malachi Cumberland, Logan Fugate, Eli Hibbs, Eli Payne, Michael Streety, Hunter Wisecup, Colin Wood, Sam Burt, Tyler Curry, Aidan Ewing.

Newcomers of note are Darius Stewart, Noah Estep, Gregory Niederbaumer, Christian English, Isaac Newberry, Justin Scarberry, Cooper Short and Isaac Wheeler.

Among those who graduated the program are Logan Camp, Manny Castillo, Cam Dukes, Phil Fulton, Nino Gonzalez, Eric Maus, Axriel Reeder, Daniel Stevenson and Damien Crawford.

Camp is the all-time career scoring leader for WHS along with the single game goals and points record holder.

Shultz said this year’s team very athletic and upbeat but will need to establish an identity given the leadership and goal scoring lost to graduation.

In Wilmington’s Region 8 grouping, Shultz said Mariemont, Indian Hill and Bishop Fenwick are the favorites.

“We are looking to earn a first-round home playoff game and finish the season with a winning record,” Shultz said.

March 4^Waynesville Scrim^A^6 pm

March 15^Winton Woods^H^6 pm

March 22^Johnstown^H^6 pm

April 3^Winton Woods^A^6 pm

April 6^Madeira^A^7 pm

April 10^Monroe^A^6 pm

April 13^Waynesville^H^1 pm

April 16^Clinton-Massie^H^7 pm

April 17^Xenia^A^6 pm

April 22^Northmont^H^6 pm

April 24^Summit Country Day^A^530 pm

April 27^Jon Alder^H^1230 pm

April 30^Xenia^H^6 pm

May 1^Clinton-Massie^A^7 pm

May 8^Edgewood^H^7 pm

May 10^Johnstown^TBA^630 pm