Two-vehicle crash in Kentucky claims life of Wilmington man

SIMPSON COUNTY, KY. — In the early hours Wednesday, a two-vehicle accident involving a semi on Interstate 65 in Kentucky claimed the life of Roger Lee Hook, a 77-year-old man from Wilmington.

According to a statement from the Kentucky State Police, the incident occurred at approximately 2 a.m. near the 9.8 mile marker on I-65 southbound.

Preliminary investigations conducted by authorities indicate that a red semi-truck, driven by Marlin Martin, 34, of Bowling Green, was traveling southbound on I-65 when it was struck from behind by a silver semi-truck driven by Hook.

The impact of the crash reportedly caused the silver semi-truck to catch fire, prompting the response of the Franklin-Simpson Fire Department. Hook was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Simpson County Coroner’s Office.

The Kentucky State Police, upon notification by the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, promptly responded to the incident, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision, according to reports. Det. Michael Waggener is leading the ongoing investigation, with assistance from various agencies including the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Simpson Fire Department, the Simpson County Coroner’s Office, and other personnel from the Kentucky State Police.

Other details about the cause of the accident and any contributing factors have yet to be released by the authorities.