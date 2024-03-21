Blan Alumni Association to hold annual banquet, casual mixer

The Blanchester Alumni Association is preparing for the annual Alumni Banquet and a casual Wildcat Mixer.

According to a news release, the Wildcat Mixer will be held on Friday, May 31 from 7– 10 p.m. at the Blanchester Senior Center, 707 N. Broadway St. in Blanchester. This will be a casual gathering for any BHS alums (age 21 and up) and former/current teachers and administrators. Snacks, soft drinks, and music will be provided; guests are welcome to BYOB. There is no charge for this event.

The BHS Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 1 at the Roberts Convention Center, 123 Gano Road, Wilmington. The social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a cash bar. A buffet dinner will follow at 6:30 p.m. Invitations for the banquet will be mailed to members of the honored classes and those who have attended recent alumni events. Those interested can also pick up reservation forms at the Blanchester Public Library.

Current and former teachers, school employees, and administrators are encouraged to attend. If you do not receive an invitation in the mail by mid-April, please call one of the committee members to update your address.

Contact Ellen Binkley Hill (937-728-1289) or Laura LeMaster Summers (937-689-1709) for more information. The price for the dinner and festivities is $35 per person. You can also send in your reservation through the website and pay online: https://www.blanschoolsfoundation.org/alumni-association. Please RSVP by May 17.

The Blanchester Schools Foundation will be hosting a golf outing at the Snow Hill Country Club on Monday, June 3, to top off the alumni weekend. For more information on how to register or sponsor a hole, check the website: www.blanschoolsfoundation.org

If you cannot attend the banquet, please consider sending a donation for the scholarship fund or donating online. The mailing address is 957 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107. Scholarship donations are tax deductible and should be made out to Blanchester Schools Foundation (Alumni Fund). The BHS Alumni Association provides two $1,000 scholarships for graduating seniors.