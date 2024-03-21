Wilmington Schools Foundation presents donation to WCS

Curt Bradshaw (left) and Terri Roberts (right) present a check from the Wilmington Schools Foundation to the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education during the March 18 board meeting. WCS staff members apply each spring to receive grant money from the Foundation. The WSF has provided grants ranging from supplies like cameras and novels to field trips and incentive prizes. Photo courtesy of T’Arra Withers

The Wilmington Schools Foundation (WSF) awarded $10,950 to Wilmington City Schools via a large check at the recent board meeting held at Wilmington Middle School.

The money, fund-raised by the WSF, was donated to be spent on teacher and staff grants during the 2023-24 school year. Curt Bradshaw, WSF vice president (and acting president), and Terri Roberts, WSF treasurer, announced the large sum of money in front of the board and its audience.

According to its website, the foundation “provides an opportunity for alumni, friends, corporations, and foundations to charitably support WCS to enhance the education environment.”

Much of the fund-raised money actually comes from the “Employee Gift Campaign,” in which Wilmington City School staff members volunteer to donate a small amount each pay period, according to Roberts. Local businesses, alumni, and community members donate as well.

If interested in donating to the Wilmington Schools Foundation, email [email protected] or visit clintoncountyohiofoundation.org/donors/#donate.

WCS teachers and staff members apply each summer for grants that might cover costs for activities like field trips or speakers, or for equipment and learning materials like lab supplies, curriculum supports, solar eclipse glasses, etc. This year, one of those grants was even written by a bus driver, requesting funds to cover the cost of positive behavior rewards. Other grants over the past few years have included high-interest novels for students, Canon cameras for the journalism class, a field day, and a field trip to Fort Ancient for elementary students.

The WCS board meeting occurred on Monday in the Wilmington Middle School cafeteria. Along with the Foundation grant, students from both the middle and high school were recognized at the start of the meeting. The board first recognized middle school students who worked hard to make it through the most ALEKS and Lexia modules (online learning programs).

WMS Vice Principal Kirby Seeger said, “[The modules] are meant to close achievement gaps… it meets the kids where they’re at.”

Also at the meeting, WHS Media Specialist Steve Reed introduced the current foreign exchange students who attend the high school.

Samantha Woodruff, WHS principal, and Reed wanted to highlight how the students impact the school and the community. Reed said, “We just wanted the community, but especially the board members, to get to meet the kids and see what they’re doing.”

Allowing students from other countries to attend WHS, with their experiences and knowledge, benefits the students here in Wilmington.

Reed said, “One of the things we think is so neat is that [the exchange program] benefits the kids that are coming here because they get to spend a year in America, but we’re not sure if everyone realizes how amazing it is for our kids.”

Reed went on to explain how getting to bring students over from other countries is the next best thing since most of the district’s students do not travel that far.

The next board meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 22 at Denver Elementary from 6-7 p.m.