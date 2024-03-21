Chamber to highlight SFM Insurance at Monthly Member Showcase

Join the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce for its “Monthly Member Showcase” on Tuesday, March 26, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

This month’s highlighted member is SFM Insurance, 2333 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, according to a news release.

The public is invited to stop by the office during the showcase to learn more about SFM Insurance and its services, meet their team, network with fellow members of the business and greater community, and enjoy refreshments and a gift basket giveaway.

SFM Insurance shares office space with several other community organizations and local businesses, such as Leadership Clinton and the Clinton County Foundation, who will also be in attendance at the Showcase.

Each month, the Chamber holds “On the Move” office hours where they are hosted by a different monthly Chamber member every Tuesday between 10AM and 1PM. Members and the general public are welcome and encouraged to “pop in” during this time to say hello, ask questions about your membership and upcoming events, and drop off or pick up materials.

The new Monthly Member Showcase is held on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 11AM to 12PM, at the location of the monthly office hours host.