Bound by love and companionship

Celebrating the joy of companionship: Dakota Sue, the beloved carriage dog, graces the carriage for Oktoberfest in New Vienna, spreading cheer and warmth throughout the community with her spirited presence. Submitted photos Spreading joy one ride at a time: Dakota Sue, enjoys a moment in the carriage with her owner Michele Cain outside the historic General Denver Hotel, a familiar sight in downtown Wilmington, bringing smiles to all who pass by. Michele Cain shares a tender moment with her beloved canine companion, Dakota Sue, whose spirited presence has brought joy and warmth to countless hearts in the Wilmington community.

WILMINGTON — “Dakota Sue,” a beloved local carriage dog, passed away on Feb. 28. Known for her lively presence, Dakota Sue was a familiar sight at numerous local events, including Oktoberfest in New Vienna, Martinsville Christmas in the Village, the Holidazzle event in Wilmington, street rides downtown, weddings, funerals, and parades, such as the Waynesville and Lebanon Christmas parades.

Dakota Sue brought joy to many with her spirited presence.

Owner Michele Cain fondly remembered how Dakota Sue came into her life after watching a dog show and admiring a papillon dog, thinking it would be nice to have such a dog. In 2012, while visiting a friend in South Dakota, Cain found Dakota Sue.

Her friend had tragically lost her small dog, and friends were trying to console her with a mix of puppies. Within that mix was Dakota, who became a cherished addition to Cain’s life.

Years of walks, bike rides, motorcycle rides, vacations, canoeing, and carriage rides followed. As time passed, Dakota Sue became Cain’s constant companion, accompanying her everywhere. One of their favorite activities was participating in carriage rides with “Leroy,” a two-handed Draft Horse, where they became a familiar sight in the Wilmington community.

“Despite her small size of just seven pounds, Dakota Sue attracted as much attention as the 2,600-pound horse Leroy,” said Cain.

She also rode with Cain on the training cart with her horse “Estes.” Though smaller than Leroy, she had a lot of spirit and brought thrills to all who encountered her.

Cain reflected on the cherished memories with Dakota Sue, saying, “Today I’m recalling all the joy, closeness, forever friendship, always loved, and companionship we’ve been able to experience. She made my life joyful, happy and content.”

Her adventurous spirit and unwavering companionship will be dearly missed by the Wilmington community.