Bob Baylor recently spoke to the Wilmington Rotary Club and gave an update on the Ukraine-Russian war. It has been going on for two years now, and Baylor updated Rotarians on what is new, what is impacting the strategies and how funding is impacting it. Also, he shared some of the impacts of the conflict on both Russia and Ukraine, as well as the surrounding regions. (Left to right) Brian Smith, president of the Wilmington Rotary Club, and Bob Baylor.

Submitted photo