WC Farmhouse Fraternity to host benefit dinner for LLS

Members of the Farmhouse Fraternity at Wilmington College gather for a group photo, showcasing their dedication to philanthropy and community involvement. Submitted photo

WILMINGTON — Wilmington College’s Farmhouse Fraternity is gearing up to host its inaugural benefit dinner in support of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS).

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, March 27, at the McCoy meeting hall on the college campus.

The benefit dinner promises an evening of goodwill and community spirit, featuring a delectable dinner followed by a charity raffle. Attendees are encouraged to come in casual attire and join in the festivities as doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“We hope that this event becomes a mainstay for the community to come together to support research and the hope for a cure of blood cancers,” expressed organizers of the event.

The Farmhouse Fraternity extends an invitation to all community members to participate in making this event a success. Donations of items or baskets for the charity raffle are eagerly welcomed. These items can range from tangible goods to cash prizes and gift cards. Additionally, monetary donations to aid in the purchase of items for the raffle are greatly appreciated. Donors will be recognized for their generous contributions during the event.

“The Farmhouse Fraternity at Wilmington College holds very close ties with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS), as a former Farmhouse member founded the society,” said Kaden Brackman, philanthropy chair with Wilmington College Farmhouse. “We are also quite new, joining the campus in 2018. After all that the surrounding community has given us, we wanted to help pay it forward and help out an important cause through LLS. We have been working closely with LLS on this project, and we hope that it becomes a longstanding tradition within the community.”

“We invite you to join us on March 27 beginning at 6 p.m. so that you can see how your generous donation helps the Leukemia Foundation,” added organizers.

For those interested in contributing or seeking further information, please contact Kaden Brackman at (567) 644-5643 or Garrett Simmons at (740) 804-3245, or via email at [email protected]. Additionally, on the website, please click the red “DONATE” button and specify in the “Your Message” section whether you would like to just donate or use your donation to buy a ticket. https://pages.lls.org/ltn/sohd/Dayton23/wilmingtonfarmhousefraternityspaghettidinner

Tickets for the spaghetti dinner are available at $25 per person.