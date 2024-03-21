Spring clean for safety: State fire marshal suggests seasonal tips

COLUMBUS, Ohio – For many Ohioans, the arrival of spring also means the beginning of “spring cleaning.” While it’s common for individuals to focus on efforts to improve the appearance of their homes, Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon urges Ohioans to also focus on ways they can make their homes safer, according to a news release.

“A clutter-free home is a safer home when it comes to fire risks. That’s why it’s so important for Ohioans to take a few extra moments during spring cleaning to inspect their homes for potential fire hazards,” Reardon said. “Even a small effort can make a big difference in preventing tragedies from occurring.”

Ohioans are urged to incorporate the following safety guidelines and recommendations into their spring-cleaning activities:

Declutter to Reduce Fire Risk

· Excessive storage or hoarding is a fire risk to residents and first responders.

· Remove clutter from your home.

· Make hallways and doorways accessible and clear.

· Make sure all items are stored at least 3-4 feet from furnaces and hot water heaters.

Clear Outdoor Debris

· Properly dispose of branches, weeds, leaves, pine needles and grass clippings.

· Remove leaves, pine needles and other flammable material from the roof and gutters, as well as under decks to help prevent embers from potentially catching your home on fire.

· Remove dead vegetation from within five feet of your home.

· Move construction material, trash and woodpiles to at least 30 feet away from your home.

Maintain Your Clothes Dryer

· Make sure the ventilation pipe for your dryer is not restricted, and that the outdoor vent flap opens when the dryer is in operation.

· Move flammable items such as boxes, cleaning supplies and clothing away from the dryer.

· Clothes that come into contact with flammable substances such as gasoline, paint thinner and solvents should first be laid outside to dry. Once completely dry, those items can then be washed and dried as usual.

Inspect Electrical Cords

· Electrical cords can become damaged and frayed over time. Be sure to check every cord in your house, including phone charging cords for damage. If they show even the slightest damage, replace them immediately.

· Limit the number of cords running from a single outlet, as this can cause a circuit to overload.

Check Your Grill

· Inspect your grill carefully and make sure it’s free of grease or fat buildup.

· Clean out any nests, spider webs or other debris you may find inside your grill.

· For propane grills, check the gas tank hose for leaks before using it for the first time each year.

Properly Use and Store Gasoline

· Use gasoline only as motor fuel, never as a cleaner or to break down grease.

· Only store gasoline in approved containers.

· Never bring gasoline indoors, even in small amounts.

· Make sure your gasoline container is tightly capped when not in use.

Check Your Smoke and CO Alarms

· Replace smoke and carbon monoxide alarm batteries twice a year, and test them monthly.

· Gently clean the alarms while closely following the manufacturer’s instructions.

· If detectors are over 10 years old, replace them immediately.

Incorporate these tips into your spring-cleaning routine to ensure your house is cleaner and safer. For additional fire prevention resources, visit the State Fire Marshal’s website at com.ohio.gov/fire.