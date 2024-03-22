24 SPRING PREVIEW: Wilmington HS baseball

The Wilmington High School baseball team, from left to right, front row, Matthias Brausch (Jr), Landen Leforge (Jr), Chase Fickert (So), Gavynn Walls (Jr), Brady Tolliver (So), Logan Phillips (Jr); back row, Braydon Black (Sr), Talen Oberlin (Sr), Joshua Tolliver (Sr), Jake Stephens (Jr), Alex Massie (Sr), Garrett Anderson (Sr), Bryson Platt (Sr), Austin Oglesby (Sr).

Brian Tolliver Jr. has been with a good number of the Wilmington High School baseball players through the years.

Tolliver is in his first season as the varsity head coach of the Wilmington High School baseball team. He was an assistant last season.

“I’ve been around these guys and have coached a lot of them since T-ball and been able to watch them grow over the years,” Tolliver said. “For some of those guys, it’s their senior year and (it) is bittersweet for me. We have a pretty solid team with good experience and should be able to make a run at league this year.”

Tolliver will be assisted by Greg Massie at the varsity level and Bobby Story at the JV level.

Wilmington was 10-12 last season, 5-5 in the SBAAC American Division.

There are 10 returning letter winners with seven of them starters in 2023. Leading the way is Jake Stephens (.426 average), who was first team All-SBAAC last year, and Bryson Platt, who was second team All-SBAAC. Also back are Alex Massie, Joshua Tolliver, Brady Tolliver and Talen Oberlin.

Newcomers who can make an impact, Tolliver said, are Logan Phillips, Braydon Black and Chase Fickert.

Wilmington will have to fill the shoes of 2023 graduates Jayden Tackett (7-1 pitching, 73 strikeouts; .508 average, 14 stolen bases, 23 runs scored) and Sam Nichols (.424 average, 6 homers, 25 RBI, 25 runs), both of whom earned first-team All-SBAAC honors last season.

Tolliver said the team must limit mistakes and have short memories when they do happen. The coach likes the team chemistry and its never give up attitude.

”This is a great group of guys that work hard every day,” the coach said. “The sky is the limit if they stay focused and dedicated. I love these kids and I’m excited to coach them this year.”

March 16^Oakwood Scrim^A^12 pm

March 21^Fayetteville Scrim^A^5 pm

March 23^Valley View^H^11 am

March 25^Clermont NE^A^430 pm

March 27^Batavia^A^430 pm

March 29^East Clinton^H^430 pm

April 1^Clinton-Massie^A^430 pm

April 3^Western Brown^H^430 pm

April 4^Blanchester^H^430 pm

April 6^Washington CH^A^11 am

April 8^New Richmond^A^430 pm

April 10^Goshen^A^430 pm

April 11^Waynesville^H^5 pm

April 13^Xenia^A^11 am

April 17^Batavia^H^430 pm

April 19^Fayetteville^H^5 pm

April 22^Clinton-Massie^H^430 pm

April 26^Western Brown^A^430 pm

April 29^New Richmond^H^430 pm

May 1^Goshen^H^430 pm

May 2^Dayton Carroll^H^5 pm

May 3^Trotwood Madison^A^5 pm

May 7^Miami Trace^A^5 pm

May 8^Greeneview^H^5 pm

May 9^Unioto^A^5 pm