Astros fall to Tigers in National Divison play 11-1

BETHEL — The East Clinton baseball team opened its season Monday with an 11-1 loss in five innings to Bethel-Tate in SBAAC National Division play.

The Astros have five hits.

Cam Snider of Bethel-Tate picked up the win on the mound and had two doubles and three of the Tigers 10 stolen bases.