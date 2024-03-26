Astros suffer heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Tigers

BETHEL — East Clinton lost a heartbreaker Monday to Bethel-Tate 3-2 in the season opening softball game.

The SBAAC National Division contest was tight all the way. Bethel-Tate led 2-1 after one and the Astros were finally able to tie the game at 2-2 in the sixth.

But the Tigers scored a run in the bottom of the seventh for the victory.

Chloe Scott was the tough-luck losing pitcher. She did now allow an earned run, nor did she walk a batter. Scott struck out seven in 6.1 innings.

She also had three hits, stole two bases and scored a run.

Sydney Beiting had two hits and the only EC run batted in on the day. Taylor Barton, Novalee Dotson and Cheyenne Reed also had hits for East Clinton.

