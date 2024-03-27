A.C.T. hosts Democratic Ohio Senate candidate

Dan McGregor, Democratic nominee for Ohio Senate District 10, spoke at the March 21 meeting of the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.). Pictured here with A.C.T. co-presidents Rachel Boyd, left, and Vicki Wilson, McGregor is a recently retired defense contractor and an honors physics substitute teacher at Beavercreek High School. He told the group that “the answer to a poorly functioning democracy is more democracy,” and he supports the proposed ballot initiative to create a citizens’ commission that would determine fair state and federal legislative districts in Ohio. McGregor can be reached at [email protected].

