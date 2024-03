Blanchester Public Library director and Clinton County Reads Steering Committee chairman Chris Owens, left, welcomed speakers Willa D. Jones, center, and Dr. Mark Mussman, from the Greater Cincinnati Homeless Coalition, to the library’s 2024 CCReads Thursday evening program, “Housing is Healthcare.” More information about the work of the GCHC can be found at https://cincihomeless.org/. Clinton County Reads events continue through April 19.

Submitted photo