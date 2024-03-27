East Clinton posts 4 firsts at Georgetown track, field meet

Jacob George

GEORGETOWN — Molly Seabaugh took part in two first-place events Tuesday for the East Clinton track and field teams at the Georgetown High School Kick-Off meet.

Seabaugh won the 800-meter run and teamed with Kaylyn Deaton, Emily Arnold and Grace Wiseman to win the 4×800-meter relay.

Seabaugh also finished second in the 4×400-meter relay with Arnold, Wiseman and Kaylee Terrell. She was fourth in the 1,600-meter run.

Jacob George won the 400-meter dash for the EC boys while Kaiden Roth had the best effort in winning the long jump.

Max Gulley was runnerup in the shot put and fourth in the discus. Aiden Walker was fourth in the shot put. Landen Kaun was fourth in the 800 meters.

Jackson Seabaugh was third in the 3,200-meter run. George, Roth, Seabaugh and Kaun were third in the 4×400-meter relay while Kaun, Seabaugh, Colton Brockman and Luke Thompson teamed to finish third in the 4×800-meter run.

For the girls Keira Null was third in the discus and Wiseman finshed third in the 800-meter run.