Spartans club three homers in 13-6 win over Falcons (Update Quotes, Boxscore)

WAYNESVILLE — Clinton-Massie fell behind early and could never recover in a 13-6 loss to Waynesville Tuesday in non-league softball.

Massie plated two runs in the first but the Spartans responded with five in the bottom of the first then three in the second and never looked back.

“Waynesville is a really good team, top to bottom with a lot of power in the middle of the lineup,” CM coach Brandon Lewis said. “We did a good job of putting the ball in play and reducing the strikeouts. We had a few errors that helped them extend innings which you can not do against a good team.”

Emma Crombie had two hits and drove in three runs. Sydney Doyle had two hits, scored three times and stole four bases. Karley Goodin also had two hits.

Olivia Ward had a double while Crombie and Laila Davis had stolen bases.

Madi Courson and Laila Davis pitched for the Falcons.

Kylie Bailey homered twice for WHS and drove in three runs. Amanda Tudela also homered, knocked in four and picked up the pitching win with seven innings in the circle.

SUMMARY

March 26, 2024

@Waynesville High School

Spartans 13, Falcons 6

CM^2^0^3^0^0^0^1^^6

W^5^3^0^4^1^0^x^^13

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Sandlin 4-0-0-0 Penewit 4-1-1-0 Doyle 4-3-2-0 Davis 3-1-1-0 Crombie 4-1-2-3 O Ward 3-0-1-0 Green 3-0-0-0 Chavez 1-0-0-0 Goodin 3-0-2-1 M Ward 3-0-0-0 TOTALS 32-6-9-4

2B: O Ward

HBP: O Ward

SB: Doyle 4, Crombie, Davis

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Courson (L)^2^6^8^8^4^1

Davis^4^4^5^2^3^2