Bengal great Breeh to speak at inaugural Quaker Bash fundraiser

Wilmington College is capping the 2023-24 academic year with the Quaker Bash, a celebration of athletics, on April 26 at Hermann Court.

The dinner and auction event is designed to raise funds in support of WC’s student-athletes.

The first Quaker Bash will feature a barbecue buffet dinner, served at 6 p.m., and both a silent and live auction. Auction items range from packages for attending professional and Ohio State University sporting events to accommodations at such resort spots as Pigeon Forge, guided fishing trips, sports memorabilia, gift baskets, dinners — and even prime tailgating spots for WC football games. Attendees are encouraged to come early to submit bids for the silent auction.

Cincinnati Bengals great Jim Breech is the featured guest. He will speak about his celebrated career in an interview format. No doubt, he will share memories of spending the dog days of summer at Wilmington College at the Bengals preseason camp. Breech was the Bengals’ placekicker from 1980 through 1992. He is the team’s all-time leading scorer with 1,151 points and holds the NFL record of nine game-winning field goals in overtime.

Tickets are $50 (students $25) and $250 for a reserved table for six. Those interested in attending should contact the Wilmington College Alumni Office at 937.481.2427.