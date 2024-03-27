Hurricane suffers another 3-2 defeat

BATAVIA — For the second straight outing, the Wilmington High School baseball team has been in a tight game.

And, unfortunately for the Hurricane, the outcome was the same.

Wilmington’s two-run rally in the seven inning came up one run short in a 3-2 loss to Batavia in SBAAC American Division baseball.

Wilmington lost its first game of the year 3-2 to Clermont Northeastern.

Batavia is 4-0 overall, 1-0 in the division. Wilmington is 0-2 overall, 0-1 in the division.

Chase Fickert drove in the only two Wilmington runs in the game in the seventh to cut the difference to one run but the Hurricane was unable to plate the equalizer.

Alex Massie pitched well on the mound, allowing just one earned run. He did not walk a batter. Neither team issued a base on balls.

SUMMARY

March 27, 2024

@Batavia High School

Batavia 3, Wilmington 2

W^0^0^0^0^0^0^2^^2-4-4

B^0^0^2^1^0^0^x^^3-5-2

(2) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Platt 4-0-0-0 J. Tolliver 3-0-0-0 Stephens 3-0-0-0 Massie 3-1-1-0 Phillips 3-1-1-0 Fickert 2-0-1-2 B. Tolliver 3-0-1-0 Oberlin 3-0-0-0 Leforge 2-0-0-0 Ogelsby 1-0-0-0

(3) BATAVIA (ab-r-h-rbi) Hannah 3-0-0-0 Larison 3-1-0-0 Schmittou 3-1-2-0 Embry 3-0-1-1 Burke 3-0-0-0 Roller 2-1-1-0 Richardson 2-0-0-0 Rash 3-0-0-0 Patrick 3-0-1-1 TOTALS 25-3-5-2

HBP: W-Fickert; B-Roller

SB: W-Phillips; SB-Schmittou

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Wilmington

Massie (L)^6^5^3^1^0^2

Batavia

Schmittou (W)^6^1^0^0^0^9

Embry (S)^1^3^2^2^0^2