Several presentations made at On-Target 4-H club meeting

The Clinton County On-Target 4-H Club met at the Clinton County Farmers and Sportsman Association Club on Monday, March 11 at 6:39 p.m. There were 57 in attendance. President Makenzie Daniels opened the meeting.

Judy Hatfield led the group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Bryce Huffman led the group in the 4-H Pledge. Stanley Chesney read the secretary’s report. Isaac Chesney gave the treasurer’s report. The previous balance was $6,131.73. We had expenses of $351.19 for Stop The Bleed Kits.

Richard and Carol Tedrick were our guest speakers. They talked about opportunities with shooting sports and about the different disciplines offered in On Target. Richard and Carol Tedrick did a wonderful job on their presentation.

Judy Hatfield talked about paperwork and dues will remain at $50 for 2024. Craig Hammon talked about Stop the Bleed kits and showed everyone what the kits look like. Dave Chesney talked about the raffle.

Josi Balon did a Member Minute on her Golden Retriever named “Archie.” Donaven Dalton did his Member Minute on his Young Buck Award for 2023-2024 that he received. Ellie Jordan did her Member Minute on her Quest compound bow. All three did a wonderful job on their Member Minutes.

Member Minutes for April will be Stanley Chesney, Avery Hammon, and Shiloh Morgan. Makenzie Daniels went over upcoming dates.

The meeting adjourned at 7:33 p.m. The group then broke out into disciplines.