Community Calendar

The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Pet supply drive to be held throughout March

Leadership Clinton County is sponsoring a “Pawesome Palooza” pet supply drive from March 1-31. Pet supplies are being collected for our furry friends at Clinton County and Paws humane societies. Donation drop locations include Peoples Bank-Blanchester, 125 W. Main St.; Peoples Bank-Wilmington Downtown, 48 N. South St.; Peoples Bank-Wilmington Plaza, 1344 Rombach Ave.; Peoples Bank-Sabina, 135 Howard St.; Wilmington Air Park, 145 Hunter Drive; Wilmington Savings Bank-Wilmington, 184 N. South St.; Clinton Memorial Hospital-Atrium, 610 W. Main St.; American Legion-Social Room, 140 E. Locust St.; Wilmington College-Pyle Center, ground floor outside Diversity and Inclusion; and the News Journal, 1547 Rombach Ave.

A.C.T. to host “Rough Sleepers” discussion

The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will host a public book discussion of Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” the 2024 Clinton County Reads selection, at noon, April 3, in the Wilmington Public Library Kirk Room. A.C.T. Co-president Rachel Boyd, R.N., B.S.N., will facilitate the discussion. Participants are encouraged to bring a brown bag lunch.

Sabina Public Library to welcome Hope House director

The public is invited to hear Hope House director Katie Terrell speak on “Wilmington Hope House: 10 Years of Caring for Rough Sleepers in Clinton County,” at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, April 4, at the Sabina Pubic Library. The program is a Clinton County Reads 2024 event. The Sabina Public Library and its New Vienna branch are collecting needed supplies for Hope House.

Cowan Lake Youth Trout Fishing Event to be held

The Cowan Lake Youth Trout Fishing Event will be held on Saturday, April 6, starting at 8 a.m. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife will stock the Family Fishing Pond with rainbow trout. Everyone is encouraged to harvest the trout since they are cold-water fish and will not survive as the water begins to warm. A limited number of one-gallon zip lock bags with ice will be provided to transport your fish. Also, a limited number of bait and tackle will be provided for those that do not have their own. All fishing regulations apply to this event.

Community blood drive to be held

Be ready for April showers with the free Solvita umbrella when you register to donate at the Wilmington monthly community blood drive Wednesday, April 10 from noon until 6:30 p.m. at Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System, 610 West Main St. Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita now through April 27 will receive the green and purple Solvita umbrella. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com.

Reverse Raffle & Dinner to benefit PAWS set

The Reverse Raffle and Dinner hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles to benefit PAWS will be held on Saturday, April 13 at 6 p.m. For $25 a ticket, you will receive dinner and one raffle ticket with the opportunity to win up to $2,500. Additional raffles, including a gorgeous quilt, baskets, 50/50 and more, will be held. Tickets are available at D&G’s Paws and Claws Snack Shack, the Wilmington News Journal and from Kathy Collins. Only $250 tickets are available, and sales are brisk.