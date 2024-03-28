Three locals make Ohio University fall Provost’s List

ATHENS, OH — Following the completion of each semester, Ohio University recognizes the academic achievements of its students by publishing the President’s, Dean’s and Provost’s lists.

The Provost’s List recognition is shared with high-achieving, part-time undergraduate students who exemplify academic success, according to a news release. Qualifying students must possess a 3.5 or greater GPA and between 6 and 11.99 credit hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA.

Three locals made the fall Provost’s List: Jessi Murtland of Wilmington, Caroline Rhude of Blanchester, and Jani Uhrig of Wilmington.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 1,800 of Ohio University’s part-time undergraduate students qualified for the Provost’s List. A complete listing is available online.