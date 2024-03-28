Locals named to Ohio University fall Dean’s List

ATHENS, OH — Sixteen local Ohio University students have been recognized within the 2023 fall Dean’s List.

Ohio’s Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who complete a particular semester with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.999 with a minimum of 12 hours attempted for letter grades that are used to calculate GPA, according to a news release.

In fall semester 2023, approximately 6,000 Ohio University undergraduate students qualified for the Dean’s List. Locals who made the Dean’s List are:

Kenzie Avery of Wilmington, Ben Baylor of Wilmington, Sophia Blessing of Clarksville, Kelly Carpenter of Wilmington, Bekah Davenport of Blanchester, Colton Doyle of Wilmington, Tony Hopper of Lynchburg, Ella Mefford of Blanchester, Kaylie Paugh of Blanchester, Morgan Sheridan of Sabina, Jaden Snyder of Wilmington, Pearl Spurlock of Wilmington, Kenzie Stinchcomb of Wilmington, Collin Streuer of Clarksville, Isabella Theetge of Wilmington, and Toria Willis of Blanchester.