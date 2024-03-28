Walks will haunt: Falcons get just 3 hits, but win 9-2

MT. ORAB — Clinton-Massie made the most of its three hits Wednesday, defeating Western Brown 9-2.

The SBAAC American Division win puts Massie at 2-0, 1-0. The Broncos fall to 0-2, 0-1.

“Was very impressed with the way we battled every single inning,” manager Tyler Hayslip said.

Andrew Smith, Jackson Doyle and Liam Denehy had doubles for the Falcons, all coming after being held hitless through four innings. Smith and Doyle both drove in two runs.

“Doyle broke up the no-hit bid with a two-RBI double in fifth after Abe Crawl was taken out of the game,” said Hayslip. “We took advantage of free bases when we could. A great win for the program.”

Clinton-Massie batters worked 11 bases on balls and were hit by three pitches. Ian Adams walked three times. Corey Frisch was hit by two pitches and worked a walk.

The Falcons trailed 2-1 going to the sixth but scored four runs in each of the final two innings to win easily.

Liam Denehy went 6.1 innings on the mound, allowing four hits and one earned run. He struck out 10. Miles Theetge recorded the final two outs, one by strikeout.

“Liam competed in the strike zone every inning to give our guys a chance to win,” Hayslip said.