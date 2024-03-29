WC softball loses OAC opening doubleheader to BW

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team lost both games of their Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) opener with the Baldwin Wallace University Yellow Jackets at home Friday afternoon.

The Quakers dropped game one 9-0 and game two 7-4.

Wilmington slips to 10-7-1 overall this season and 0-2 in the OAC.

In the first game, Kori Cornett, Claire Scully and Alasandra Spears all had one hit for WC.

In the second game, Samantha Schwab and Claire Scully had two hits each to lead Wilmington. Scully had two runs batted in and Schwab had one.

The Quakers worked seven walks in the game, with Jocelyn Franz and Chloe Dorn walking twice.

Hillary Huffer threw six solid innings, but allowed five runs and four earned. She struck out two Yellow Jackets.

Wilmington is back in conference play Wednesday afternoon in New Concord when they take on the Muskingum University Fighting Muskies in a doubleheader beginning at 3:00 p.m.