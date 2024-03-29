No. 2 Yellow Jackets sweep twinbill with Quakers

BEREA, Ohio – The Wilmington College baseball team dropped a pair of games on the road in Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) play Friday afternoon to the No. 2 team in the country, Baldwin Wallace University.

They hung around with the Yellow Jackets in game one but would ultimately fall 4-0 and lost game two 15-1.

The Quakers are now 2-16 overall this season and 0-4 in the OAC.

In the first game, Jared Lammert had three of the Quakers five hits, with a Riley Sims single and a JP Donelan double being the other two base hits.

Drew Tower made a statement in his first collegiate start with three strikeouts over 4.2 scoreless innings on the mound.

In the second game, Lammert completed a five-hit day with another two hits. Kyle Jennings also had a pair of hits for Wilmington, including a double. Evan Kelsey drove in the lone Quakers run.

Trent Mendenhall tossed 2.1 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three Yellow Jackets.

The Quakers travel to Hanover, Ind. to take on the Hanover College Panthers 4 p.m. Tuesday. These two teams have already met twice this season, with Hanover claiming both games.