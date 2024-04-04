City announces upcoming Prairie Ave. closure

WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington has announced a complete road closure on Prairie Avenue in the 700 block of the road on April 8, April 9, and April 11 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Prairie Avenue will reopen in the evening each day.

The road closure is necessary for utility installation, according to a news release.

Traffic will be allowed in both directions on either side of the closure. Use Jenny Lane to access addresses south of the closure and Kathryn Drive to access addresses north of the closure.

The City of Wilmington asks that all motorists be patient, reduce speed, and exercise added caution when traveling near this work zone.

Questions regarding the closure may be made to the Office of the Director of Public Service, (937) 382-6509 or by email to [email protected].