Giving the gift of life to others

Luke LaPine’s legacy shines through as his story is honored during a poignant ceremony at the Clinton County Courthouse on Wednesday. LaPine, who tragically passed away in June 2014, continues to inspire through his selfless act of organ donation, saving seven lives. The “Donate Life Month” flag flies high outside the Clinton County Courthouse, symbolizing the community’s dedication to organ donation awareness and honoring life-saving contributions. Submitted photos Clinton County Commissioners Brenda K. Woods (left), Mike McCarty (second from left), and Kerry R. Steed (far right) stand alongside Shelby Jones LaPine (center) during a significant proclamation ceremony at the Clinton County Courthouse. Together, they commemorate April as Donate Life Month, underscoring the importance of organ donation and its transformative impact on communities. Shelby LaPine (left) stands alongside Mayor Pat Haley (right) during Wednesday’s heartfelt flag-raising ceremony at the Clinton County Courthouse, commemorating April as Donate Life Month. LaPine, who tragically lost her son in June 2014, shares her poignant journey of donation, having saved seven lives through her son’s selfless gift. Bill Repp (left), from Canal Winchester, alongside a photo of Luke, the generous organ donor who saved his life. Luke’s selflessness lives on through Repp, who now carries Luke’s heart. Their powerful connection highlights the transformative impact of organ donation, offering hope and a new lease on life.

WILMINGTON — On Wednesday morning, the Clinton County Courthouse became the backdrop for an event as local officials gathered for a special occasion. The “Donate Life Month” flag was raised, symbolizing a commitment to the life-saving acts of organ, tissue, marrow, and blood donation.

Wilmington Mayor Pat Haley and the Clinton County Commissioners led the ceremony, where they formally proclaimed April 2024 as “Donate Life Month” in Clinton County. The proclamation highlighted the profound impact of donation acts, recognized worldwide as expressions of compassion towards those in need.

During the ceremony, Haley and the commissioners presented a proclamation to parents, Tom LaPine and Shelby Jones LaPine. The LaPines lost their son, Luke, in June of 2014. Luke, who joined the donation list nearly 10 years ago, chose to become an organ donor at the age of 16 by checking the box on his driver’s license, according to his father.

Luke’s selfless decision saved seven lives in one day. His organs, connective tissue, and corneas have continued to give the gift of life to many others.

Tom LaPine reflected, “Luke is still alive because he gave the gift of life to others.”

Luke’s journey to becoming an organ donor was marked by tragedy. He was working with the Clinton County Highway Department when he suffered severe head trauma on the job on June 9, 2014, from a fall off a truck. Luke, only 19 at the time, had just graduated from East Clinton High School and had aspirations of attending college in California with the goal of becoming a Los Angeles Police Department detective.

In addition, Shelby Jones LaPine shared with the News Journal that Luke’s heart now lives in a man named Bill Repp from Canal Winchester.

According to the proclamation from the Board of Clinton County Commissioners, a single donation of vital organs such as the heart, lungs, liver, kidneys, pancreas, and small intestine can potentially save up to eight lives. Additionally, the donation of tissue has the capacity to save and heal the lives of up to 125 individuals, while a single blood donation can offer assistance to three people in need.

The proclamation also shed light on the pressing issue of organ transplant waiting lists, revealing that nearly 110,000 people across the United States, including over 1,500 Ohioans, are eagerly awaiting life-saving organ transplants. It emphasized the urgency of addressing this critical need within our communities.

Throughout the month of April, residents are encouraged to reflect on the significance of organ and tissue donation and to consider registering as donors. By doing so, they can make a meaningful impact on the lives of those in need.