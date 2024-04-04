Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between Feb 26 and 28:

-James Jr Newland of Franklin Furna, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, two years non reporting probation and no contact with victim. Fined $250, assessed $170 in court costs.

-Arianna Brush, 20, of Midland, theft. Sentencing stayed.

-Mike III Parker, 31, of Wilmington, possession of drugs, supervised probation, fined $250, assessed $170 in court costs and 180 days in jail.

-Roger Schramm, 83, of Rockton, unsafe vehicle, charge amended from 4511.21D1A, fined $30, and assessed $170 in court costs.

-Noor Hamdard, 29, of San Antonio, unsafe vehicle, fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

-Harlen Roark, 29, of Williamstown, expired tags, wrong plates, fined $60.

-Keith Branham, 52, of Port William, unsafe vehicle, charge amended from 4511.202, failure to control. Fined $130, Assessed $170 in court costs.

-Donald Crawford, 23, of Wilmington, going 51 in a 35 speed zone, fined $200, assessed $170 in court costs. Sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended).

-Christopher Byorth, 33, of Westerville, going 88 in a 70 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Zachariah Gregory, 32, of Blanchester, stop sign, fined $170, assessed $25 in court costs.

-Daniel Mcgillivary, 30, of Piqua, going 84 in a 65 speed zone. fined $25, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Matthew Robinson, 66, of Lynchburg, operating vehicle traffic violation, Fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Jessica Ashmore, 27, of Cincinnati, going 69 in a 55 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Otis Jr Bethea, 44, of Bennetsville, unsafe vehicle, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-David Linville, 26, of Maysville, failure to control, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Connor Anderson, 30, of Blanchester, going 67 in a 55, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Sophia Hernandez, 49, of Kettering, unsafe vehicle, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. Charge amended from 4511.21.

-Pedro Sebastian, 26 of Blanchester going 69 in a 55 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Matthew Stender, 21, of Erie, going 85 in a 70 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Joseph Smith, 38, of Port William, going 71 in a 55 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Holly Girard, 33, of Dayton, tag/sticker violation, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Jan Simmerson, 69, of Wilmington, turn signals, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Wade Spurlock, 61, of Wilmington, Traffic control device violation, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Karen Wiederhold, 35, of Wilmington, going 51 in a 35 speed zone. fined $30, assessed $195 in court fees. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Tishea Boothe, 28, of Pomeroy, seat belt, fined $30, assessed $195 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Tony Slone, 34, of Wilmington, driving under suspension- failure to reinstate, and marked lanes, fined $180, assessed $17o in court costs.

-Eric Williams, 53, of Wilmington, theft, sentencing stayed.

-Amanda Houseman, 38, of Clarksville, tags to be worn, fined $130, assessed $170 in court costs

-Nichole Yeargan, 50, of Wilmington, physical control of a vehicle, must complete a three day residential intervention program. If compliant the court will suspend $250 of fine. ALS Vacated. Fined $500, assessed $170 in court fees.

-Joshua Anderson, 31, of Wilmington, was cleared of assault charges but found guilty of trespassing. He received non-reporting probation and is prohibited from contacting W 421 W Vine St., Wilmington. Fined $30.

-Damon Price, 47, of Vandalia, was going 70 in a 55 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Jaelyn Cooper, 19, of Dublin, going 72 in a 55 speed zone. Fined $30. Assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Farid Javadov, of West Springfield, vehicle over length/HT, fiend $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Hasan Ashurov, 49 of Cincinnati, vehicle over length/HT, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Beliquan Liang, 40, of Mason, unsafe vehicle, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. Amended charged from 4511.21D3. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Regan Knight, 19, of Wilmington, going 70 in a 55 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees.

-Cory Huddleson. 24, of Peebles, going 69 in a 55, fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Levi Walker, 29, of Wilmington, going 69 in a 55, fined $30, assessed $170 in court fees. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Christopher Carratello, 43, of Wilmington, going 67 in a 55 speed zone, fined $30, assessed $170 in court costs. The case was waived by the defendant.

-Mejia Lisandro, 53 of Dayton, no operator’s license, fined $30, Accessed $170 in court costs.

-Samantha Jackson, 57 of Wilmington, two years non-reporting probation, drug para, fined $60, assessed $340 in court costs.

-Arun Kushwaha, 53 of Wilmington, one year non-reporting probation, charge amended from 4301. 59A, underage sale M1, fined $200, assessed $170 in court costs.

-Chandale Cavanaugh, 38 of Cincinnati, going 87 in a 70 speed zone, fined $30, and accessed $170 in court fees, case was waived by defendant.