Victory Garden seeds — come and get them Victory Garden seeds — come and get them

OSU Extension has partnered with the Ohio Department of Agriculture to disperse free Victory Garden seeds throughout 65 counties in Ohio.

OSU Extension Clinton County will begin seed dispersal on April 10. Stop by the Clinton County Extension Office to pick up your free seed packets. Seeds include lettuce, sunflowers, cucumbers, and carrots. Ohio Victory Garden participants will be eligible to win a free starter gardening toolkit by completing a short survey online, each packet has a QR code that you can follow straight to the survey.

Pick up times: Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m.

Victory Gardens originated during World War I as an answer to a severe food shortage at the time. The idea was wildly successful, growing an army of gardeners and serving to boost morale and patriotism. ODA and OSU Extension revived the effort and are, once again, encouraging people to plant seeds, realize the fruits of their labor, and share their harvest with others if inspired.

The Victory Gardens Program offers a full website with details on seed distribution, advice, and resources on every aspect of planting and harvesting produce. https://u.osu.edu/ohiovictorygardens/