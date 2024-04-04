MASTERS ‘24: Competing tours converge on Augusta National chasing the same prize MASTERS ‘24: Competing tours converge on Augusta National chasing the same prize MASTERS ‘24: Competing tours converge on Augusta National chasing the same prize

Jon Rahm went from wearing a Masters green jacket in April to a LIV Golf black letterman’s jacket in December.

Those two images — one in Butler Cabin with Scottie Scheffler, the other in a New York studio with Greg Norman — illustrate the great divide in golf that has scattered the sport’s biggest stars across two tours. The rival circuits are not pitted against each other, and therein lies the problem facing golf: They’re never together.

That’s what makes the Masters feel bigger than ever.

It already is the most anticipated tournament of any year because of Augusta National and all the history and memories it has created over 90 years. One year after the PGA Tour and LIV first mixed at the Masters, it now feels like a reunion long overdue.

“The first time there was that split, this war between the tours,” Xander Schauffele said. “It brought a lot of eyeballs because of that — sort of LIV versus the PGA Tour kind of thing. … I think the tone might be different from a fan’s perspective.

“But I think it will still be great viewing,” he said. “One, it’s the Masters. And two, I think everybody is just probably excited to see everyone compete again.”

When the first tee shot in the 88th Masters Tournament is struck on April 11, it will be the first time in 263 days that all the world’s best players will be chasing the same prize.

Rahm and Scheffler. Brooks Koepka and Rory McIlroy. Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth. Even aging stars Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods.

Savor these moments, because there doesn’t seem to be peace in the immediate future.

The PGA Tour invited the Saudi backers of LIV Golf to the table in a stunning agreement last June to become commercial partners.

But then Congress got involved. The Justice Department had antitrust concerns. The tour began receiving offers from U.S. private equity groups. As the tour narrowed its list of suitors, the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia flexed its financial muscle by luring away Rahm with an offer believed to be in the neighborhood of the tour’s entire prize fund for the year.

The PGA Tour tour now has a $3 billion investment from a consortium of billionaire sports owners in the U.S., all while still negotiating with the Saudis. A month before the Masters, Woods, Spieth and the rest of the player-directors on the PGA Tour board met for the first time with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the PIF governor who refers to LIV as his “baby.

LIV doesn’t appear to be going anywhere, and there is no consensus on how to bring LIV players back into the fold, if they even want to come back.

“We can’t keep going this direction,” Bryson DeChambeau said. “It’s great to have the majors where we all come together, but we want to be competing — at least I want to be competing — every week with all of the best players in the world.”

The closest the two tours have been to each other was early February — about 300 miles (480 kilometers) separated the Phoenix Open from LIV Golf Las Vegas. Otherwise, they feel galaxies apart.

For now, the boundaries only vanish at the four majors. That starts with the Masters.

“That’s what is making this Masters and many other majors so much fun — not only for me and for players, but for spectators — is for all of us to be able to play together again and showcase what we’re capable of,” Rahm said.

The show starts with Scheffler, the undisputed No. 1 in the world even with LIV players plunging in the ranking because their league does not get points.

His tee-to-green statistics are among the best since the peak years of Woods. And then Scheffler got the putter going and he won against two of the strongest fields in consecutive weeks at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and The Players Championship. His most recent start was a runner-up finish in the Houston Open.

Rahm has been watching — that’s about all he can do. And the Masters provides an arena for him to have a say about that.

“I’m fully aware of where Scottie is,” Rahm said. “I don’t need to be playing next to him to know what’s going on. Anytime you’re doing the history he’s been able to do, it’s quite impressive.”

The only history that matters to McIlroy is joining the most exclusive club in golf. Only five players have won the four professional majors dating to the inception of the Masters in 1934. Woods was the most recent in 2000, and he got it done at the British Open on his first try.

Of the other four players with the career Grand Slam, no one waited longer than three years to get the last leg. McIlroy is going on his 10th year, and it’s been that long — 10 years — since he won any major championship.

“I’m under no illusion that the clock is ticking and it has been 10 years since I’ve won one of them,” McIlroy said. “I just need to keep putting myself in those positions, and sooner or later it’s going to happen.”

This is his 16th Masters. Only one player — Sergio Garcia — has played the Masters more often before finally winning. Garcia won his green jacket in his 19th attempt.

McIlroy won in Dubai at the start of the year, though his PGA Tour performance has been mediocre by his standards. He has been at the forefront of this disruption in golf, going from one of LIV’s loudest critics to resigning from the PGA Tour board and now pushing as hard as anyone for golf to find harmony, even if that means bringing back LIV players without penalty.

Woods has been the strongest and steadiest opposition to LIV Golf, and now the biggest name in the sport is lending his voice by getting an unlimited term on the PGA Tour board. He also was behind a change that gives players a majority on the board.

As for golf? That remains a mystery, as it has for the last five years since he capped that remarkable comeback from four back surgeries by winning a fifth green jacket and his 15th major. Woods had ankle surgery after last year’s Masters and is walking better. His ambitious goal was to play once a month through the major championship season.

That hasn’t gone to plan, not even close. Woods has played only 24 holes in one tournament this year, withdrawing after six holes of the second round at Riviera with the flu.

There remains a curiosity about the divide and how they perform. Rahm has played only five times since November leading up to the Masters. Is that enough? What does guaranteed cash do for motivation?

Those questions might have been answered last year. Koepka was runner-up at the Masters along with Mickelson. Patrick Reed was another shot behind. Koepka won the PGA Championship. Cameron Smith was fourth at the U.S. Open.

“This has kind of been my time,” Koepka said as he goes after a sixth major since 2017.

And now it’s everyone’s time to get on the same golf course, in the same clubhouse, on the same range chasing the same prize, with no emphasis on money. That doesn’t happen very often these days.

MASTERS ‘24: Facts and figures for the first major of the year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Facts and figures for the Masters:

Tournament: The 88th Masters Tournament.

Dates: April 11-14.

Site: Augusta National Golf Club.

Length: 7,555 yards.

Par: 36-36—72.

Purse: To be announced ($18 million in 2023).

Field: 88 players (five amateurs), with one spot open for Texas Open winner.

Cut: Top 50 and ties.

Defending champion: Jon Rahm.

Last year: Jon Rahm had to play 30 holes on Sunday in a rain-delayed Masters. He got within two shots of Brooks Koepka in the morning, and then pulled away with a 3-under 69 to win by four shots over Koepka and Phil Mickelson. Koepka went 22 consecutive holes Sunday without a birdie and shot 75. Mickelson shot 65 and at 52 became the oldest runner-up in Masters history.

Tiger tales: Five-time champion Tiger Woods has never missed the cut as a pro at the Masters. He has played only 24 holes of tournament golf this year, most recently six holes on Feb. 16 in the Genesis Invitational before withdrawing with the flu.

LIV and let live: The field includes 13 players (seven Masters champions) who play for Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Grand Slam, Take 10: Rory McIlroy tries for the 10th time to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam. He has gone 10 years since winning his last major.

The newcomers: Two players in the top 10 in the world, U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark (4) and Ludvig Aberg (9), are making their Masters debuts.

The odds ( FanDuel Sportsbook ): Scottie Scheffler (+430), Rory McIlroy (+1200), Jon Rahm (+1300), Xander Schauffele (+1800), Brooks Koepka (+1900), Jordan Spieth (+2100), Tiger Woods (+11000).

Key statistic: Scottie Scheffler and Wyndham Clark are the only players to win on the PGA Tour this year while ranked in the top 50 in the world.

Noteworthy: Rory McIlroy is playing in his 16th Masters. Sergio Garcia (19) is the only player who had that many appearances before winning.

Quoteworthy: “I think it will be great viewing. One, it’s the Masters. Two, everyone is probably excited to see everyone compete again.” — Xander Schauffele.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN); Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS).

Interactive: https://www.masters.com/en_US/index.html. Live video channels from the 4th, 5th and 6th holes, Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group. Estimated times — Hole Nos. 4,5 and 6 from 8:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on the weekend; Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 10:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekend; Nos. 15 and 16 from 11:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on the weekend; and featured group from 9:15 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the weekend. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports’ weekend coverage.

MASTERS ‘24: Capsules of 10 key players at Augusta National

A capsule look at 10 key players for the Masters, to be played April 11-14 (listed in predicted order of finish):

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER

Age: 27.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 1.

Worldwide victories: 9.

Majors: Masters (2022).

Masters appearances: 4.

Masters memory: Having such a large lead that he could 4-putt the final hole in 2022 and still win by three.

Backspin: Scheffler is the most overwhelming Masters favorite since Tiger Woods in 2013. He already has two wins this year and nearly had a third in a row at the Houston Open. His tee-to-green game is at levels not seen since Woods at his peak.

XANDER SCHAUFFELE

Age: 30.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 5.

Worldwide victories: 8.

Majors: None.

Masters appearances: 6.

Masters memory: Runner-up to Tiger Woods in 2019. Rallying against Hideki Matsuyama in 2021 until hitting 8-iron to the water on the 16th.

Backspin: Schauffele has not won since the summer of 2022. He has played in the final group at Riviera and The Players Championship, so his game is trending. He has had two chances at winning the Masters, in 2019 and 2021.

JON RAHM

Age: 29.

Country: Spain.

World ranking: 3 (LIV).

Worldwide victories: 20.

Majors: Masters (2023), U.S. Open (2021).

Masters appearances: 7.

Masters memory: Rally to beat Brooks Koepka and winning the Masters on the birthdate of Seve Ballesteros.

Backspin: Rahm will try to join Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo and Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winners. The focus will be stronger than ever after his decision to join LIV Golf in December. He has not won since the Masters last year.

JORDAN SPIETH

Age: 30.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 19.

Worldwide victories: 16.

Majors: Masters (2015), U.S. Open (2015), British Open (2017).

Masters appearances: 10.

Masters memory: Going wire-to-wire to win the Masters in 2015.

Backspin: Spieth is coming up on two years since his last win and he missed two straight cuts at The Players Championship and Valspar Championship. But Augusta National suits him and his putting. He holds the record for leading after seven straight rounds and has played in the final group three times.

RORY MCILROY

Age: 34.

Country: Northern Ireland.

World ranking: 2.

Worldwide victories: 34.

Majors: U.S. Open (2011), British Open (2014), PGA Championship (2012, 2014).

Masters appearances: 15.

Masters memory: Losing a four-shot lead in the final round of 2011.

Backspin: McIlroy decided to play eight tournaments this year leading up to the Masters, all the while trying to limit chatter about the one major that eludes him. This is his 10th chance at trying to complete the career Grand Slam. More telling is it’s been 10 years since he last won a major.

BROOKS KOEPKA

Age: 33.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 31 (LIV).

Worldwide victories: 15.

Majors: U.S. Open (2017, 2018), PGA Championship (2018, 2019, 2023).

Masters appearances: 8.

Masters memory: Two runner-up finishes, most recently losing 54-hole lead to Jon Rahm last year.

Backspin: Koepka still burns over his lost chance from a year ago, when he lost a four-shot lead on a marathon Sunday and went 22 straight holes without a birdie. He got back his major mojo by winning the PGA Championship. But he now has two close calls at Augusta (2019 and 2023).

HIDEKI MATSUYAMA

Age: 32.

Country: Japan.

World ranking: 14.

Worldwide victories: 18.

Majors: Masters (2021).

Masters appearances: 12.

Masters memory: Becoming the first Japanese man to win a major at Augusta National in 2021.

Backspin: Injuries have slowed his progress the last two years. He won at Riviera with a record 62 in the final round and has looked ready to return among the elite in golf.

WYNDHAM CLARK

Age: 30.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 4.

Worldwide victories: 3.

Majors: U.S. Open (2023).

Masters appearances: None.

Masters memory: Flying private with Augusta National member Johnny Harris for his first practice round on March 5.

Backspin: The U.S. Open champion has two other wins against the strongest fields, and he might have more wins if not for finishing runner-up in consecutive weeks to Scottie Scheffler. He is No. 4 in the world and has never played in the Masters.

TIGER WOODS

Age: 48.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 950.

Worldwide victories: 93.

Majors: Masters (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019), U.S. Open (2000, 2002, 2008), British Open (2000, 2005, 2006), PGA Championship (1999, 2000, 2006, 2007).

Masters appearances: 25.

Masters memory: Five green jackets.

Backspin: In the five years since Woods won his fifth Masters, he has only one round in the 60s at Augusta National. He had his ankle fused after withdrawing on the weekend last year. But he will have played only 24 holes in one tournament going into the Masters.

PHIL MICKELSON

Age: 53.

Country: United States.

World ranking: 161 (LIV).

Worldwide victories: 47.

Majors: Masters (2004, 2006, 2010), PGA Championship (2005, 2021), British Open (2013).

Masters appearances: 30.

Masters memory: The leap when he won his first major with an 18-foot birdie putt on the final hole of the 2004 Masters.

Backspin: Mickelson, for all he has been through, can still surprise. He won the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50. And he closed with a 65 at Augusta National last year to finish runner-up alongside Koepka. He has only two top 10s at LIV Golf the last two seasons.

