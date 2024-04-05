Terrell speaks at Sabina Public Library

On Thursday evening, the Sabina Public Library welcomed Wilmington Hope House director Katie Terrell as part of programming for Clinton County Reads 2024. Terrell spoke about her work with Hope House and engaged the audience about how the community can better serve our neighbors experiencing homelessness. Pictured, from left, are Sabina Public Library director and CCReads Steering Committee member Peggy Dunn, Terrell, and committee members Bonnie Starcher and Mary Thomas Watts. This year’s CCReads book, Tracy Kidder’s “Rough Sleepers,” is available at all public libraries in the county and through Books ‘n’ More at booksnmore.indielite.com.

Submitted photo