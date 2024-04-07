Borgan sets record, WHS grads have strong day in Berea

BEREA, Ky. – The Wilmington College men’s track and field team competed in an unscored Landon Bond Classic Saturday and Nathen Borgan set a new school standard in the hammer throw.

Borgan not only competed Saturday but also Friday at the Akron Northeast Ohio Open, where he placed fifth in the hammer throw with a toss of 60.61 meters. That personal best didn’t last long, because his toss of 62.45 Saturday not only won the event, but it broke the program record. He still holds the second longest throw in the hammer in Division III and is one of just three competitors to break the 60-meter mark this season.

Borgan’s teammates finished the event in second-, third-, and fourth-place. The event didn’t have finals and was called due to darkness, but the Quakers made the best of their three throws. Jarrett Durr also competed at the Akron Northeast Ohio Open Friday and was eighth in the hammer at 57.96 meters. He threw 57.52 Saturday and was second. Justin Shuga was third in the event with a personal best throw of 53.39 meters, while Nate Marcum was fourth at 51.42 meters.

In the 3,000 meter steeplechase, Noah Tobin ran 9:59.99 and was the easy race winner. His teammate Tyler Parks, a Wilmington High School graduate, finished second in 10:31.08.

Tobin also won the 5,000 meters in 15:35.41 with Simon Heys running second in 15:35.62. Parks finished fourth with a personal best time of 16:27.50. Gabe Moore was fifth in 16:31.80.

In the 1,500 meters, Heys won the event at 3:58.16 and Tate Yoder took fourth with a time of 4:07.87. In the shot put, Mike Soltis topped the field with a best of 13.85 meters. Shuga finished fifth in the event at 13.38m.

Three Quakers finished in the top-eight of the discus — Shuga third 44.68 meters, Durr sixth 41.24 meters and Perry Kingrey eighth at 38.91 meters.

Brady Vilvens was runerup in the high jump, clearing 1.90 meters while Carson Miles was was seventh at 1.90 meters.

The team of Noah Paxton, Dane Klosterman, Donovan Mosley, and Omar Beckley were sixth in the 4×100 relay in 44.94 seconds. Also finishing sixth was Kingrey in the javelin with a personal best mark of 42.55 meters. Klosterman finished eighth in both the 110 hurdles (17.23 seconds) and the 400 hurdles (59.85 seconds).