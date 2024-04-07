Duncan breaks another WC record at Berea College

BEREA, Ky. – The Wilmington College women’s track and field team competed at the unscored Landon Bond Classic Saturday at Berea College.

The Quakers had multiple athletes with solid days, including Faith Duncan, who continues to break program records. She shattered the 1,500-meter run. In that race, Duncan crushed the competition with a time of 4:38.69. The previous record was held by Tricia Steffan who ran 4:53.7 in 2014.

Duncan also competed in the 800 meters, finishing second in 2:23.

Other top finishes for Wilmington included Abby Lodewyck winning the hammer throw with a mark of 43.40 meters. Lucy Trout finished fifth in the event with a toss of 40.68 meters and Amy Myers was seventh with a personal best mark of 39.01.

Haley Cook was third in the 200 in 26.79 seconds. In the 100, Madison Dietz was fourth in 12.99 seconds and Rachel Spanfellner was sixth at 13.15. Cook was seventh at 13.16 seconds.

In the shot put, Kaitlynn Hickey, a Wilmington High School graduate, was fifth with a toss of 11.13 meters while Myers was eighth at 10.47.

Meghan Cory was fourth in the 5,000 meters with a personal best time of 22:28, while Kaitlyn Rauch finished fifth at 22:48.26. Dietz tied for fourth in the long jump with a jump of 5.17 meters.

Both the 4×100 and 4×400 relays were fourth. The team of Cook, Chloe Sutton, Dietz, and Spanfellner ran 50.73 seconds in the 4×100 and Cook, Sutton, Hayden Setty and Spanfellner ran 4:23.09 in the 4×400.

Myers finished seventh in the discus at 32.63 meters and Emily Koch was seventh in the high jump, clearing 1.35 meters.