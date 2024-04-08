Indians hand Astros 5-0 defeat on EC courts

LEES CREEK — In just its second match of the season, East Clinton lost to Hillsboro 5-0 Monday in non-league play on the EC courts.
Stephen Lozano lost a 4-6, 4-6 match at second singles to Gavin Brown.
The Astros are 0-2 on the year.
SUMMARY
April 8, 2024
@East Clinton High School
Indians 5, Astros 0
Singles
1: Bo Frye was def by Michael Koogler 1-6, 1-6
2: Stephen Lozana was def by Gavin Brown 4-6, 4-6
3: Carmen Brown was def by Steve Ropers 2-6, 2-6
Doubles
1: Kasen Terrell, Cody Horner were def by Ryan Fender, Owen Florea 2-6, 2-6
2: Austin Rooso, Zimri Mahanes were def by Curtis Pegram, Braxton Jenkins 4-6, 1-6