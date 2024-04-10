Tigers hand Wildcats first league loss 7-2

BLANCHESTER — Bethel-Tate handed Blanchester its first league loss of the season 7-2 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division baseball at Bott Field.

The Wildcats are 6-2 overall, 5-1 in the division. The Tigers are 6-3 overall, 3-0 in league play.

“It starts with pitching and defense,” BHS manager Aaron Lawson lamented. “We did not do either well. We got behind and relied on our fastball. Defense extended too many innings as well. We couldn’t get anything going offensively.”

Cameron Snider was a one-man wrecking crew for Bethel-Tate. He pitched three-hit ball over seven innings and struck out nine. At the plate, Snider homered and drove in three runs.

SUMMARY

April 10, 2024

@Bott Field, BHS

Tigers 7, Wildcats 2

BT^2^0^1^4^0^0^0^^7-5-0

BL^0^0^0^0^0^1^1^^2-3-3

(7) BETHEL-TATE (ab-r-h-rbi) Schultian 2-2-0-0 Snider 3-2-2-3 Ladd 3-0-1-2 Brumfield 3-0-0-0 Moss 4-0-0-0 Seibert 4-0-0-0 Vontz 4-1-2-0 Schultian 2-1-0-0 Morris 3-1-0-0 TOTALS 28-7-5-5

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush2-0-0-0 Dees 2-0-0-0 Sipple 3-0-1-1 Dick 3-0-0-0 Elston 3-0-0-0 Reynolds 3-0-1-0 Mueller 3-1-1-0 Wiley 2-0-0-0 Behymer 0-0-0-0 Sears 2-1-0-0 TOTALS 23-2-3-1

2B: BT-Ladd, Vontz; BL-Sipple

HR: BT-Snider

HBP: BT-Schultian 2

SB: BL-Reynolds 2, Sears, Dees

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Bethel-Tate

Snider (W)^7^3^2^2^4^9

Blanchester

Roush (L)^4^4^7^6^5^6

Mueller^3^1^0^0^1^1