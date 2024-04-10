County recognizes April as Child Abuse Awareness Month

Clinton County Jobs and Family Services staff gather as president commissioner Mike McCarty, Brenda Woods, and Kerry R. Steed lead the proclamation ceremony for Child Abuse Neglect and Awareness Month. Additionally, it’s “Wear Blue to Work Day” in support of Clinton County abused and neglected children. Serena Hammond | News Journal Clinton County Jobs and Family Services staff gather as president commissioner Mike McCarty, Brenda Woods, and Kerry R. Steed lead the proclamation ceremony for Child Abuse Neglect and Awareness Month. Additionally, it’s “Wear Blue to Work Day” in support of Clinton County abused and neglected children. Serena Hammond | News Journal Clinton County Jobs and Family Services staff gather as president commissioner Mike McCarty, Brenda Woods, and Kerry R. Steed lead the proclamation ceremony for Child Abuse Neglect and Awareness Month. Additionally, it’s “Wear Blue to Work Day” in support of Clinton County abused and neglected children. Serena Hammond | News Journal

WILMINGTON — Clinton County Jobs and Family Services witnessed a proclamation ceremony today led by county commissioner president Mike McCarty alongside commissioners Brenda Woods and Kerry R. Steed. Together, they proclaimed April as Child Abuse Neglect and Awareness Month.

McCarty spoke solemnly, emphasizing the importance of the occasion, saying, “We’re here today to bring recognition to this.”

The proclamation highlighted the pivotal role of the Child Protection Unit of Clinton County Job and Family Services in leading the community’s response to and prevention of child abuse and neglect.

McCarty extended gratitude to all Clinton County citizens for their partnership and support, recognizing the critical role of community solidarity in preventing child abuse and neglect.

Moreover, the proclamation shed light on the unit’s efforts to raise awareness and understanding of the issue of child abuse and neglect within the community. By fostering proactive engagement with families, the unit aims to resolve challenges and mitigate trauma experienced by children.

McCarty, Woods, and Steed emphasized the unit’s partnerships with various stakeholders, including community agencies, law enforcement, the courts, prosecutor’s office, foster parents, and local citizens.

Furthermore, the proclamation affirmed the unit’s belief in establishing safe, loving, and permanent families for children in need through collaborative efforts with children, families, and community resources.

“Through advocacy, education, and professional services, we aim to support troubled families through difficult times,” McCarty said.

Woods addressed the Jobs and Family Services staff by saying, “We couldn’t do our jobs without all of you each and every day. We appreciate everything you do.”

Steed asked, “It would be so nice if you could have your staff introduce themselves and what it is that they do here specifically.”

The Jobs and Family Services staff went down the line in which they were standing, each member taking a moment to share their name and what they do.

Steed emphasized the indispensable role of the staff in their collective mission.

“It takes an entire crew to make sure that you are positively affecting the lives of the kids, so thank you very much, each and every one of you,” he said.