The Kiwanis of Wilmington annual bike rodeo is set for May 18. Children of all ages will complete a series of stations to certify they are bike-safe. Submitted photo Kiwanis annual bike rodeo returns May 18 Kiwanis annual bike rodeo returns May 18

Bring your bike and join Kiwanis of Wilmington for the annual bike rodeo on May 18.

Kids of all ages will complete a series of stations to “certify” they are bike-safe. This year’s rodeo will be held at Clinton Memorial Hospital in the back parking lot next to the bike trail.

At the conclusion of the stations, each participant can go on a ride down the Luther Warren Peace Path to practice everything they’ve learned. Participants will make stops along the way at Wheelies of Mulberry for a snack and continue to Xidas park for a water break and then circle back to CMH.

The entire event is free. Each student will receive a free helmet, bike maintenance, snacks and a chance to win a new bike. Five bikes were generously donated by Alkermes to raffle off to those who complete the multiple safety stations.

Organizations are invited to join in during the event to share free information about their organization and to share free materials to participants and their families. Please email [email protected] for more information about becoming a vendor. A free 10 by 10 space will be provided.

Bicyclers ages 4 and up are encouraged to pre-register online or walk in on May 18. The first 15 students ages 10 and up to register online will receive a free bike light.

Those interested may register by visiting the Kiwanis Facebook page or by scanning the QR code.