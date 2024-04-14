Astros net first win of season over Rockets 5-0

LEES CREEK — The East Clinton tennis team defeated Clermont Northeastern 5-0 Saturday afternoon in SBAAC National Division competition.
For the Astros, it’s the first win of the season.
Cody Horner and Kasen Terrell posted a straight sets win 6-0, 6-0 at first doubles.
SUMMARY
April 13, 2024
@East Clinton High School
Astros 5, Rockets 0
Singles
1-Bo Frye def Wyatt Fisher 6-4, 6-1
2-Stephen Lozano def AJ Cunningham 6-2, 6-2
3-EC wins by forfeit
Doubles
1-Cody Horner, Kasen Terrell def Paul Ross, Brandon Phelps 6-0, 6-0
2-Carmen Brown, Zimri Mahanes def Will Berry, Beckett Tengler 6-1, 6-0
Exhibition
1-Austin Roosa def Paul Ross 6-0, 6-0