Blanchester comes up with second win of season 13-3

BLANCHESTER — Taking advantage of 12 bases on balls and eight hit batters, Blanchester defeated Norwood 13-3 Monday in a non-league softball game.

The Wildcats (2-11) had just six hits but Mackenzie Blankenbeckler scored four runs after being hit by four pitches and stealing four bases.

Blanchester had 14 stolen bases in the game.

Alayna Davenport scored three times while Jocelyn Lansing drove in four runs. Bailie Bare had three RBI and three runs scored.

Lilly Bates was the winning pitcher with five solid innings.

“We played hard,” Blanchester manager Alan Ledford said. “Our pitcher worked ahead in the count. We were aggressive on the base paths and had some timely hitting.”

SUMMARY

April 15, 2024

@Blanchester High School

Wildcats 13, Indians 3

N^2^1^0^0^0^^3-4-1

B^3^4^4^0^2^^13-6-1

(13) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 0-4-0-0 Davenport 2-3-1-1 Bare 2-3-2-3 Lansing 2-0-1-4 Tedrick 3-0-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 0-0-0-0 Ledford 2-0-0-0 Abbott 1-2-1-0 Bates 3-1-1-1 TOTALS 15-13-6-9

2B: Bare

3B: Bare

HBP: M. Blankenbeckler 4, H. Blankenbeckler 2, Davenport, Bare

SB: M. Blankenbeckler 4, Abbott 3, Lansing 2, Bates 2, Davenport, Bare, H. Blankenbeckler

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

Bates (W)^5^4^3^2^4^4