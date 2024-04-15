Ravens earn doubleheader sweep over Quakers

WILMINGTON, Ohio – The Wilmington College softball team was swept by the Anderson University (Ind.) Ravens Monday afternoon at the WC Softball Complex. They lost game one 4-2 and game two, 9-0.

In game one, Claire Scully led the Quakers with two hits. Judaea Wilson drove in a run for Wilmington. Kori Cornett and Jocelyn Franz both scored a run.

Aiyana Hancock threw a complete game in the circle and struck out three Ravens.

In the second game, six Quakers had one hit each.

Wilmington returns to Ohio Athletic Conference play 3 p.m. Wednesday against the Capital University Comets.